Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Two tackles for loss in loss

McCoy posted two solo tackles -- both for loss -- in Sunday's 26-20 overtime loss to the Packers.

The Pro Bowl tackle now has nine stops behind the line of scrimmage on the season, although his overall tackle numbers are down the last two games. McCoy has just four stops over that span after amassing a combined 15 in the prior trio of contests. The 29-year-old does now have the second-highest tackle total of his career (39), but he's yet to force a turnover through 12 games.