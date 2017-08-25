Play

Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Under evaluation for groin injury

McCoy is under evaluation for a possible groin/pelvic injury, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McCoy was present for Friday's practice -- the last day of the training camp in Tampa Bay -- but didn't participate in many drills, according to Roy Cummings of Florida Football Insiders. Although the Bucs don't believe this injury is overly serious, McCoy could be sent in for an MRI to make sure.

