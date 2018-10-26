Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Won't play Sunday
McCoy (calf) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
McCoy will miss his third consecutive game due to a lingering calf issue. With Vinny Curry (ankle) also ruled out, the Buccaneers will enter Week 8 missing both starters on the right side of the defensive line. Rakeem Nunez-Roches and rookie Vita Vea should benefit from increased snaps with McCoy sidelined.
