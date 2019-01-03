Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Wraps up '18 in solid form

McCoy totaled four tackles (three solo) and was credited with three quarterback hits overall in the Buccaneers' 34-32 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. He finished the 2018 season with 28 tackles (17 solo), including three for loss, six sacks and one pass defensed across 14 games.

It was a good-but-not-great season for McCoy by his lofty standards, as he posted his lowest tackle total since a six-game 2011 campaign. McCoy did manage to equal his sack total from 2017 despite playing one fewer game, and he's now notched at least that number in six consecutive seasons. However, the nine-year veteran appeared to see a reduction in run-stopping responsibilities due to the presence of first-round pick Vita Vea and offseason acquisition Jason Pierre-Paul, the latter one of the more proficient ends in the NFL at slowing down ground attacks. McCoy also battled nagging injuries to his ankle, shoulder, biceps and calf, which certainly could have played a part in his slight statistical downturn.