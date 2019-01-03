Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Wraps up '18 in solid form
McCoy totaled four tackles (three solo) and was credited with three quarterback hits overall in the Buccaneers' 34-32 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. He finished the 2018 season with 28 tackles (17 solo), including three for loss, six sacks and one pass defensed across 14 games.
It was a good-but-not-great season for McCoy by his lofty standards, as he posted his lowest tackle total since a six-game 2011 campaign. McCoy did manage to equal his sack total from 2017 despite playing one fewer game, and he's now notched at least that number in six consecutive seasons. However, the nine-year veteran appeared to see a reduction in run-stopping responsibilities due to the presence of first-round pick Vita Vea and offseason acquisition Jason Pierre-Paul, the latter one of the more proficient ends in the NFL at slowing down ground attacks. McCoy also battled nagging injuries to his ankle, shoulder, biceps and calf, which certainly could have played a part in his slight statistical downturn.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Clear of injury designation•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Starts week with limited practice•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Records sack in win•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Notches sack Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Logs sack Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Logs half-sack in return to action•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Top Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...