Bernard (hip/knee) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Despite having a cap on his reps in back-to-back sessions to begin the week, Bernard is the third biggest question mark in the Buccaneers backfield. Leonard Fournette has practiced both days this week but still is on IR due to a strained hamstring, while Ronald Jones was absent both days as he tends to an ankle injury. The team has until 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday to bring back Fournette to the active roster, but if he and Jones can't suit up Sunday versus the Rams, Bernard and Ke'Shawn Vaughn likely will share the RB load this weekend, assuming Bernard is active.
