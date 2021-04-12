Bernard is signing a one-year deal with Tampa Bay, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Bernard doesn't offer much as a runner, but he's a reliable pass catcher who also has a reputation for being one of the better pass-blocking RBs in the league. The Bucs tried LeSean McCoy, Leonard Fournette and Ke'Shawn Vaughn in the third-down role at different points last season, and while Fournette finally came around in the playoffs, his missed blocks and drops in the regular season won't be totally forgotten. The Bucs also have Vaughn, Ronald Jones and C.J. Prosise in the backfield, so Bernard isn't likely to see many carries even if he ends up playing a decent number of snaps.