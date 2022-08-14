Bernard won't return to Saturday's preseason game against the Dolphins due to an ankle injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

With Leonard Fournette a healthy scratch in Tampa Bay's exhibition opener, Bernard received all the RB touches on the team's first two possessions, finishing with seven carries for 19 yards and one catch for minus-four yards. Bernard's last touch came with 3:09 remaining in the first quarter, and the Bucs waited to rule him out until midway through the third quarter, so he was unlikely to log another snap anyway with second-year quarterback Kyle Trask directing the offense. The severity of Bernard's issue isn't known, but his health could be clarified by his on-field activity, if any, ahead of next Saturday's outing at Tennessee.