Bernard (ankle) didn't practice Monday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Bernard left Saturday's preseason contest early with the ankle injury and remains sidelined at Monday's practice. Auman relays that the veteran running back didn't have a brace or cast on his ankle, suggesting the issue may be minor. Regardless, Bernard's status is definitely worth monitoring ahead of Saturday's preseason matchup with Tennessee.
