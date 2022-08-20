Bernard (ankle) won't play in Saturday's preseason game against Tennessee, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Bucs seem to be playing some starters, but between older guys resting and injuries their on-field crew won't be all that impressive Saturday night. Bernard hurt his ankle in the preseason opener, perhaps hurting his bid to earn a role as the third-down back. Leonard Fournette has proven capable of playing passing downs, while rookie fourth-round pick Rachaad White had 456 receiving yards at ASU last year.
