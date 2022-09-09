Bernard (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Dallas.

After opening Week 1 prep with back-to-back limited sessions, Bernard practiced in full Friday, indicating the Buccaneers may have been holding him back for maintenance reasons more than anything. In a backfield led by Leonard Fournette that also rosters rookie Rachaad White and Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Bernard may be hard-pressed to see much action Sunday, assuming he's active.

