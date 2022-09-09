Bernard (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Dallas.
After opening Week 1 prep with back-to-back limited sessions, Bernard practiced in full Friday, indicating the Buccaneers may have been holding him back for maintenance reasons more than anything. In a backfield led by Leonard Fournette that also rosters rookie Rachaad White and Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Bernard may be hard-pressed to see much action Sunday, assuming he's active.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Giovani Bernard: Still nursing ankle issue•
-
Buccaneers' Giovani Bernard: Sticks with Tampa Bay•
-
Buccaneers' Giovani Bernard: Roster spot in danger?•
-
Buccaneers' Giovani Bernard: Sitting out preseason finale•
-
Buccaneers' Giovani Bernard: Still out for practice•
-
Buccaneers' Giovani Bernard: Still not practicing•