Bernard (ankle) is not expected to play in Saturday's preseason game at Indianapolis, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Bernard suffered an injury to his ankle two weeks ago and has not seen the field since, whether it be for practice or either of the Bucs' final two dress rehearsals. Tampa Bay might just be playing things safe with the 10-year veteran, but his situation is one to monitor ahead of Week 1. If he's healthy, he'll compete with Rachaad White for reps behind Leonard Fournette.