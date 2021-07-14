Bernard earned praise for his work in voluntary OTAs and mini-camp this offseason, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

The veteran running back profiles as a younger and likely more explosive version of last year's veteran pass-catching back, LeSean McCoy, and he certainly boasts a track record that supports the notion he'll be a natural fit for the role on a talented Tampa offense. Bernard attended both voluntary OTAs and unofficial workouts organized by Tom Brady in an attempt to get up to speed with the Buccaneers' system, and he'll head into training camp with a seemingly strong foundation as he looks to fend off Ke'Shawn Vaughn for playing time behind Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette.