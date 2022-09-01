Bernard (ankle) was spotted participating during the Buccaneers' practice Thursday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Bernard managed to secure a spot on Tampa Bay's initial 53-man roster after being sidelined with an ankle injury since Aug. 13. The 30-year-old's return to practice Thursday is an encouraging sign for his health heading into the team's Week 1 matchup against Dallas on Sept. 11. However, it's unclear how much of an impact he'll have this season with fellow running backs Leonard Fournette, Rachaad White and Ke'Shawn Vaughn still on the team's roster as well.
