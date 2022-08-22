Bernard (knee) did not practice Monday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Bernard picked up an ankle injury during Tampa Bay's preseason opener and hasn't seen the field since. The Buccaneers are likely just playing things safe though, as the 30-year-old back is entering his tenth season in the league and doesn't have much to prove at this point. Bernard will work to return as quickly as possible to nail down his spot on the 53-man roster, but in the meantime, Ke'Shawn Vaughn should see more practice and preseason reps.
