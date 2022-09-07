Bernard (ankle) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.
Bernard picked up the ankle injury during the Buccaneers' exhibition opener and sat out the remainder of the preseason. However, he still managed a spot on the team's initial 53-man roster as a depth running back and a backup return man. The extent of Bernard's ankle issue isn't clear, but the fact that it has lingered since early August isn't a good sign for his Week 1 availability.
