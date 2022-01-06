Bernard (hip) was spotted working off to the side during the portion of Thursday's practice that was open to the media, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bernard doesn't look as though he'll mix into team drills Thursday, so at this stage, the Buccaneers have yet to designate him for return from injured reserve. That doesn't bode well for his chances of being activated ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale with the Panthers, potentially leaving Tampa Bay with a thin backfield. Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is also working off to the side Thursday but isn't eligible to come off IR until the playoffs, while Ronald Jones (ankle) isn't practicing for the second day in a row and looks to be trending toward sitting out the regular-season finale. Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Le'Veon Bell are currently the only healthy running backs on the roster.