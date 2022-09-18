Bernard (ankle) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Saints.
Bernard will be sidelined for the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay's divisional matchup after he appears to have suffered an unspecified ankle injury at some point Sunday. The veteran running back will now look to get healthy again before the Buccaneers' Week 3 contest against the Packers.
