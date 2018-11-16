The Buccaneers promoted Igwebuike from their practice squad Friday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Igwebuike was promoted to the 53-man roster following Tampa Bay's decision to waive Demone Harris. The undrafted free agent will offer the Buccaneers' secondary some much-needed depth in the absence of starting strong safety Justin Evans (toe), who is ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Giants.