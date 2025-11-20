site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Buccaneers' Graham Barton: Limited for Wednesday's walkthrough
RotoWire Staff
Barton (illness) was limited for Wednesday's walkthrough.
It's positive that Barton was able to participate Wednesday despite dealing with an illness. It's unclear if he's in jeopardy of missing Tampa Bay's Week 12 matchup against the Rams.
