The Buccaneers selected Barton in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 26th overall.

Barton was an excellent left tackle at Duke but will likely play guard or center for the Buccaneers. Barton (6-foot-5, 313 pounds) has a close to maximum skills grade and supplements that with excellent athletic metrics (4.97-second 40, 7.31-second three-cone drill). Barton isn't a mauler like some of the other standout linemen in this class, but because of his technical proficiency and excellent movement he's able to seize land as a blocker even if he does it more by finesse than brute strength.