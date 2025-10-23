Gaines (toe) did not participate in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Gaines likely picked up the injury during Monday's loss against the Lions, when he logged one tackle while playing 19 snaps on defense. The severity of his injury isn't clear given Wednesday's practice was a walkthrough, so the next two practice reports will shed light on his chances of playing against the Saints on Sunday.