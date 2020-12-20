Joseph (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
The 26-year-old was elevated to the Buccaneers' active roster Friday, with Ryan Succop being forced to miss practice throughout the week while residing on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Succop has been cleared for Sunday's intradivisional clash, however, keeping Joseph without a game appearance in 2020. The Florida Atlantic product last suited up for the Titans in 2019, knocking down all nine of his point-after attempts during his two games with the team.