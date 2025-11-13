Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Another DNP on Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reddick (ankle/knee) did not practice Thursday.
After being ruled out of the Week 10 loss to the Patriots, Reddick misses a second consecutive practice this week with ankle and knee injuries. If the veteran is unable to log a limited or full session Friday, he will likely be ruled out of Sunday's contest against the Bills.
