Reddick (foot) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Reddick was limited due to a foot issue Thursday, but he was able to return to full participation one day later. That likely means that he's at no risk of missing Monday's Week 2 tilt against the Texans. Reddick recorded three tackles, including 1.0 sacks, in Week 1 against Atlanta.