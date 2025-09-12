Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Clear of foot injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reddick (foot) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Reddick was limited due to a foot issue Thursday, but he was able to return to full participation one day later. That likely means that he's at no risk of missing Monday's Week 2 tilt against the Texans. Reddick recorded three tackles, including 1.0 sacks, in Week 1 against Atlanta.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Working through foot injury•
-
Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Picks up sack in victory•
-
Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Looks back to old self•
-
Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Heading to Tampa Bay•
-
Jets' Haason Reddick: Underperforms with Jets•
-
Jets' Haason Reddick: Good to go against Bills•