Reddick (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against New Orleans, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Reddick sustained an ankle injury in the first half, and his status for the rest of the game is now up in the air. In his absence, Chris Braswell and Anthony Nelson are top candidates to see added work at outside linebacker.

