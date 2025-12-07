Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Dealing with ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reddick (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against New Orleans, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Reddick sustained an ankle injury in the first half, and his status for the rest of the game is now up in the air. In his absence, Chris Braswell and Anthony Nelson are top candidates to see added work at outside linebacker.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Will play agaisnt Arizona•
-
Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: In line to return Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Questionable vs. Cardinals•
-
Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Won't play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Sits out again•