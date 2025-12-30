Reddick (head) was not listed on Tuesday's practice report, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Reddick left late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Dolphins to be evaluated from a possible concussion. He did not meet the criteria to enter the league's concussion protocol, which puts him on track to play against the Panthers on Saturday. Reddick has accumulated 13 tackles (eight solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one forced fumble over his last five games.