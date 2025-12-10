Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Good to go for Thursday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reddick (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Falcons, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Reddick practiced without limitations Wednesday and got the green light to suit up Thursday. The veteran pass rusher has accrued just 2.5 sacks in 19 appearances over the past two seasons after four consecutive regular seasons with double-digit sack totals.
