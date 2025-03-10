The Buccaneers are in line to sign Reddick to a one-year, $14 million contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Reddick is coming off a down season with the Jets, in which after staging a holdout he racked up just 14 tackles (nine solo), 1.0 sacks, one pass defensed and one forced fumble across 10 appearances. Tampa Bay appears confident in Reddick's ability to bounce back, however. Prior to his disappointing 2024 campaign, Reddick had put together four consecutive seasons with double-digit sacks.