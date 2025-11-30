Reddick, who is officially questionable for Sunday's Week 13 matchup versus Arizona due to an ankle injury, is likely to suit up, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Reddick missed the Bucs' past four games due to the ankle issue. He was able to log a trio of limited practice sessions this week to set up his likely return Sunday. Reddick recorded 16 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, and one defensed pass over seven games prior to getting hurt.