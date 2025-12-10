Reddick (ankle) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.

Reddick sustained an ankle injury during the Buccaneers' 24-20 loss to the Saints on Sunday. Reddick was listed as a DNP on Monday's practice report, but his ability to participate in Tuesday's walkthrough has him trending in the right direction. His practice participation in Wednesday's session will provide clarity on his status ahead of Thursday's game against the Falcons.