Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Limited practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reddick (ankle/knee) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Reddick has been sidelined for four consecutive games due to a pair of ankle and knee injuries, but his ability to practice in any capacity to open the week is a step in the right direction. The linebacker will have two more chances to build off Wednesday's effort and log a full practice ahead of Sunday's contest against Arizona.
