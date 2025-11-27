default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Reddick (ankle/knee) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.

Reddick has been sidelined for four consecutive games due to a pair of ankle and knee injuries, but his ability to practice in any capacity to open the week is a step in the right direction. The linebacker will have two more chances to build off Wednesday's effort and log a full practice ahead of Sunday's contest against Arizona.

More News