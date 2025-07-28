Reddick, whom the Buccaneers signed to a one-year deal this offseason, has impressed in several aspects during the first few practices of training camp, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

The prolific pass rusher had a washout of a 2024 season with the Jets, missing the first seven games of the campaign due to a contract dispute and then managing just 1.0 sacks across 10 regular-season games. However, his new Tampa Bay digs offered a strong opportunity for a reset given the talent around him and head coach Todd Bowles' aggressive scheme, and thus far, Reddick looks primed to take advantage. The 2017 first-round pick of the Cardinals has been impressing early with his trademark explosion off the edge, range and quickness while also serving as a valuable veteran voice on defense. "He looked great," described Bowles. "He is quick, he's fast and he is very smart. He gets it and he is in great shape right now."