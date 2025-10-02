Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Nursing neck injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reddick (neck) was estimated to be a limited participant at the Buccaneers' walkthrough Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Reddick suffered a stinger in the team's 31-25 loss to Philadelphia in Week 4, ultimately avoiding a concussion. The 31-year-old will have two more opportunities to return to log a full practice prior to Tampa Bay's matchup with the Seahawks on the road Sunday.
