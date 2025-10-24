Reddick (ankle/knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup versus New Orleans, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Reddick hurt his ankle and knee this past Monday against Detroit, and head coach Todd Bowles said a few days later that the linebacker is going to "miss some time." As such, it's so surprise that Reddick has been ruled out for Week 8, and he might not be ready to return even after the team's Week 9 bye. Anthony Nelson and Chris Braswell could log more defensive snaps at linebacker while Reddick is sidelined.