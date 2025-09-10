Reddick recorded three tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks, in the Bucs' win over the Falcons on Sunday.

After a lost season with the Jets in 2024 that saw him extend his summer holdout into the regular season, Reddick signed a one-year, $14 million deal with Tampa Bay in the offseason. He started on the edge opposite Yaya Diaby and played 79 percent of the Bucs' defensive snaps. On a third-and-four in the third quarter, Reddick sacked Michael Penix in the red zone to hold the Falcons to a field goal. Following a normal offseason, Reddick hopes to return to his old form after recording just 1.0 sacks across 10 regular-season games with the Jets last season.