Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Questionable vs. Cardinals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reddick (ankle) is questionable for Tampa Bay's matchup versus the Cardinals on Sunday, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.
Reddick has been sidelined for the past four games but should have a chance to make his return Sunday. If he manages to play, the 31-year-old should resume his role as one of the team's starting outside linebackers.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Won't play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Sits out again•
-
Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Still no practice•
-
Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Remains sidelined for Week 11•
-
Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Another DNP on Thursday•