default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Reddick (ankle) is questionable for Tampa Bay's matchup versus the Cardinals on Sunday, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.

Reddick has been sidelined for the past four games but should have a chance to make his return Sunday. If he manages to play, the 31-year-old should resume his role as one of the team's starting outside linebackers.

More News