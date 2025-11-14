default-cbs-image
Reddick (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Reddick hasn't played or practiced since spraining his ankle in Week 7 against the Lions. The veteran pass rusher has also been dealing with knee soreness. Reddick's next chance to play will come in Week 12 against the Rams.

