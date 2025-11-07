Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Ruled out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reddick (ankle/knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
The veteran edge rusher from Temple didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday and is now in line to miss his second consecutive game with ankle and knee injuries. While Reddick is sidelined in Week 10, expect Anthony Nelson to have an expanded role on the Buccaneers' defense.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Still sidelined by ankle issue•
-
Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Dealing with ankle sprain•
-
Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Officially out for Week 8•
-
Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Sidelined with knee issue•
-
Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Undergoing MRI•
-
Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Questionable to return Monday•