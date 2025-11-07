default-cbs-image
Reddick (ankle/knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

The veteran edge rusher from Temple didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday and is now in line to miss his second consecutive game with ankle and knee injuries. While Reddick is sidelined in Week 10, expect Anthony Nelson to have an expanded role on the Buccaneers' defense.

