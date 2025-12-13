Reddick recorded two total tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one forced fumble in Thursday's 29-28 loss to the Falcons.

The veteran from Temple notched a crucial strip-sack late in the fourth quarter, though officials ruled that the ball was simultaneously recovered by both teams, leaving Atlanta with possession. Reddick has now appeared in 10 games for the Buccaneers this season, recording 22 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks, and one pass defensed. He's expected to remain one of Tampa Bay's top pass rushers in the Week 16 matchup against the Panthers.