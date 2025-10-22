Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Wednesday that Reddick (knee/ankle) will "miss some time," Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The veteran edge rusher is still awaiting the MRI results showing the severity of his knee and ankle injuries, but it appears he'll likely miss time regardless. Reddick appeared in all seven of the Buccaneers' games prior to these injuries, recording 16 total tackles, including 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended. If he's sidelined for the Week 8 matchup against the Saints as expected, Anthony Nelson will likely to get more snaps with Tampa Bay's first-team defense.