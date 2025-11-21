Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Sits out again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reddick (ankle/knee) did not participate in practice Thursday.
The pass rusher also missed Wednesday's walkthrough and Tampa Bay's last three games. That streak looks likely to extend to four Sunday against the Rams, unless Reddick can manage to hit the practice field Friday.
