Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Still no practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reddick (ankle/knee) did not participate in Wednesday's walkthrough.
Reddick has missed each of Tampa Bay's last three games and still hasn't practiced since suffering his ankle injury. The start to the week doesn't bode well for a Week 12 return, though he'll have two days to upgrade his participation.
