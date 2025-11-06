Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Still sidelined by ankle issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reddick (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.
Reddick was sidelined in Week 8 with knee and ankle issues and was diagnosed with an ankle sprain. That he's still sidelined isn't a positive sign for his availability in Week 10 against the Patriots, but he still has the chance to increase his involvement in the next two days.
