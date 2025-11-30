Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Will play agaisnt Arizona
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reddick (ankle/knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Ankle and knee injuries prevented Reddick from suiting up for each of Tampa Bay's last four games, but the veteran edge rusher has been cleared to play Sunday against the team that selected him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Reddick's return means less defensive snaps will be available for Anthony Nelson and Chris Braswell.
