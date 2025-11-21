default-cbs-image
Reddick (ankle/knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Rams, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

The 31-year-old didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday and is now in line to miss his fourth consecutive game due to ankle and knee injuries. While Reddick remains sidelined, expect Anthony Nelson to continue starting opposite Yaya Diaby in the Buccaneers' linebacker corps.

