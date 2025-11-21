Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reddick (ankle/knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Rams, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
The 31-year-old didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday and is now in line to miss his fourth consecutive game due to ankle and knee injuries. While Reddick remains sidelined, expect Anthony Nelson to continue starting opposite Yaya Diaby in the Buccaneers' linebacker corps.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Sits out again•
-
Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Still no practice•
-
Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Remains sidelined for Week 11•
-
Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Another DNP on Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Still sidelined by ankle issue•