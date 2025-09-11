Reddick was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a foot injury.

The 2017 first-rounder likely picked up the injury during Tampa Bay's 23-20 win over Atlanta this past Sunday, when he logged three tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks, while playing 60 of 76 defensive snaps. Reddick will have two more chances to practice in full and avoid an injury tag heading into the Bucs' Week 2 road game against the Texans on Monday.