Buccaneers' Haggai Ndubuisi: Reverts to IR

Ndubuisi (undisclosed) reverted to the Buccaneers' injured reserve Friday after clearing waivers, per the NFL's transaction log.

Now that he's on the IR, Ndubuisi will be forced to miss the entire 2026 season unless he reaches an injury settlement with the Buccaneers. He joined the NFL in April of 2022 through the International Player Pathway program and made his pro debut as a member of the Texans in Week 14 of the 2025 campaign against the Chiefs, which is his lone appearance in a regular-season game.