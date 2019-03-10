The Buccaneers extended a tender to Johnson on Friday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Johnson spent his first two years in the league unable to maintain a consistent role with a team, but he was on the active roster for all 16 games in 2018, recording 48 tackles and an interception. His contract tender basically guarantees he'll be with the Buccaneers in 2019, and he'll likely stick in a similar reserve role since Justin Evans and Jordan Whitehead are still under contract.