Buccaneers' Isaiah Johnson: Earns tender from Tampa
The Buccaneers extended a tender to Johnson on Friday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Johnson spent his first two years in the league unable to maintain a consistent role with a team, but he was on the active roster for all 16 games in 2018, recording 48 tackles and an interception. His contract tender basically guarantees he'll be with the Buccaneers in 2019, and he'll likely stick in a similar reserve role since Justin Evans and Jordan Whitehead are still under contract.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Isaiah Johnson: Sustains shoulder injury•
-
Buccaneers' Isaiah Johnson: Returning to action Week 15•
-
Buccaneers' Isaiah Johnson: Questionable Week 15•
-
Buccaneers' Isaiah Johnson: Works up to limited participation•
-
Buccaneers' Isaiah Johnson: Won't play Week 14•
-
Buccaneers' Isaiah Johnson: Suffers concussion•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Fallout: Brown to OAK
Antonio Brown finally found a new team. Can he still be a difference maker for Fantasy in...
-
AFC Combine notes
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the AFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
NFL Combine notes for every NFC team
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the NFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...