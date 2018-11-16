Johnson will start Sunday against the Giants, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Johnson will start alongside rookie Jordan Whitehead. The vacancy in the starting lineup comes from Justin Evans' absence as he deals with a toe injury. The last time Johnson started for Tampa Bay was Week 4 against the Bears, where he recorded five tackles (all solo) over 60 defensive snaps and 13 special teams snaps. Johnson has also logged 11 tackles (nine solo) in his last four games.

