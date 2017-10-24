The Buccaneers waived Johnson on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers promoted Johnson to their active roster Oct. 5, with the defensive back logging three special-teams tackles in two games. However, he was inactive for the Week 7 loss to the Bills and was unlikely to have a role with the team in the near future, so the Buccaneers decided it was best to cut ties with Johnson. He could be a candidate to rejoin the Bucs' practice squad if he goes unclaimed off waivers.